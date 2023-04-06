Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

