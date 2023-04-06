Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,318,248.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,337 shares of company stock worth $79,573,932. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.