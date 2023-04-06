Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 182 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

