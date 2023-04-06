Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 268,608 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 3.0 %
Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $21.90.
About Global X Cloud Computing ETF
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.