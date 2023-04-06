Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.08.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 1,276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

