Lip Bu Tan Sells 30,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 838,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,183,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $214.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

