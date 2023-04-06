Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.39 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $160.39 million and $12.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004553 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,694,775 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.