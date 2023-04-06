Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.40 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.13

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -23.93, meaning that their average share price is 2,493% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Local Bounti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 98 168 487 23 2.56

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 463.46%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Local Bounti competitors beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

