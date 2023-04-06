Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $97.62 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $97.62 million and $530,453.41 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

