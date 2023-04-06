Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lookers Stock Down 0.4 %

Lookers stock opened at GBX 87.12 ($1.08) on Thursday. Lookers has a 1-year low of GBX 59.70 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 94.90 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £335.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

