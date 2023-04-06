LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $191.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

