Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Lumentum stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

