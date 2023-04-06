Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $67.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Lumentum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $96.46.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

