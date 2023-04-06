Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.77.

MOZ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

