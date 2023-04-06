Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,247 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

MOO stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

