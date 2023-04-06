Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,144 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.