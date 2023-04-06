Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,922 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,158,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

