MBA Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average is $177.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

