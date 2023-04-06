McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

