Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $15.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.96% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after acquiring an additional 550,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after acquiring an additional 348,998 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

