Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $15.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.96% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $21.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
