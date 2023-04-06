MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth about $405,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Stock Down 5.4 %

About MediWound

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $12.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $90.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.