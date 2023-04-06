Meir Adest Sells 2,500 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $278.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

