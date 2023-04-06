MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,356.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Down 4.0 %

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,250.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,191.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,006.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.