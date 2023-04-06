Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MRK stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
