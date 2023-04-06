Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after buying an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,555,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $111.91 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

