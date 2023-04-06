Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Methanex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $56.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

