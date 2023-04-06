MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

