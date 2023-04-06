MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

NYSE:GIS opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

