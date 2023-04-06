MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

