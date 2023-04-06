MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after acquiring an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 249,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

