MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,771 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

SNN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.