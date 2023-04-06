MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,901 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

