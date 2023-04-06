MGO One Seven LLC Buys 6,041 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,730,000 after acquiring an additional 110,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

