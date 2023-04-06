MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.