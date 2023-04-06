MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,445,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

