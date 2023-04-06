MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.96 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

