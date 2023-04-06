MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.61 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

