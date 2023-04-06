MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

