MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,548,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

