Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 86,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.23.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

