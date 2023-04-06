MiL.k (MLK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.32 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $122.32 million and $654.03 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 65.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,831,448 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

