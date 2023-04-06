Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives $36.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $13.94 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Recommended Stories

