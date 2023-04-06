MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 605 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $438.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in MongoDB by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

