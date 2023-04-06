MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 720 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $438.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

