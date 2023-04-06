Morgan Stanley Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $120.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 83.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

