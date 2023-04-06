Morgan Stanley Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.55% from the stock’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

