Morgan Stanley Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.55% from the stock’s current price.
UAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.
United Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.
Insider Activity at United Airlines
In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Airlines
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in United Airlines by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $61,857,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
