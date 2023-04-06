Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $286.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.87. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $286.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

