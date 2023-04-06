MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,727,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.