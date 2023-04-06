MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $84.56 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.