MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.38, but opened at $88.00. MSC Industrial Direct shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 156,861 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

